Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo was named man of the match in the side’s 3-2 win against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon – an AFCON 2019 Second Round match at the Alexandria Stadium on Saturday.

Ighalo grabbed a brace in the tightly contested encounter and also provided an assist for Alex Iwobi’s third goal.

The Shanghai Shenhua of China player has now scored three goals in the competition for Nigeria.

Ighalo is the third Nigerian player to have picked up the award in the competition.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi won the award in Nigeria’s first game against the Swallows of Burundi, while Kenneth Omeruo was selected as the best player in the Eagles’ second game against the Syli Nationale of Guinea.

Nigeria will face the winner of hosts Egypt and South Africa second round fixture in the quarterfinals.