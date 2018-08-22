Afolabi Okiki could face a FIFA ban after it was alleged forged documents were used to complete his transfer to Egyptian club Ismaily.

Ismaily signed the 23-year-old striker after he finished top scorer in the Ethiopian league to help his club Jimma Aba Jifar win the league championship on goals’ difference.

According to BBC’s Omna Taddele, the Nigerian striker, who presented a forged document for his transfer to Egypt, is now awaiting FIFA sanction after the EFF disciplinary committee filed a complaint.

He has already been fined by the EFF.

Jimma Aba Jifar have also condemned the alleged act of the former Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars striker.