Afolabi Okiki has said he hopes to move to Europe after he has proved himself at top Egyptian club Ismaily SC.

Ismaily have signed the former Sunshine Stars and Shooting Stars striker for the next four seasons after his goals crowned unfancied Jemma Kenema champions of Ethiopia.

Okiki has already played in Argentina, while attempts to play in Malaysia and South Africa hit the rocks.

“I am happy to become a player of Ismaily. Now I am aiming higher to play in Europe,” Okiki declared.

“I was top scorer in Ethiopia and this earned me the transfer to Egypt.

“Ismaily are a top club in Africa and I hope to use this opportunity to move to Europe.”