Gent coach, Jess Thorup, laments the loss of Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu to city rivals Genk.

The Nigeria international joined Gent from FC Midtjylland in a deal worth €6m this season and, Thorup confesses his high transfer fee effectively ruled out a move for the 6ft7in forward.

“I considered asking management to bid for “Big Paul,” he told Tipsbladet’s Herning Folkeblad.

He added, “I certainly did. We lost Alexander Sørloth this summer and needed a new striker. And I would have liked to have taken Paul. But he became a few millions too expensive for us.”

Although Jess Thorup and Gent lost the fight for Paul Onuachu, the Danish coach however, is pleased that after four rounds in the Jupiler League, he is number five with seven points, while the Genk masters are number eight.