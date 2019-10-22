<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Home based Eagles goalie Theophilus Afekokhai has rues Nigeria’s ill fated CHAN qualification bid on luck which has really been lacking in the team in games played so far and also been unlucky with officiating with 2 disallowed goals over the weekend.

Afelokhai speaking in a chat with newsmen said the team was unlucky in front of goal and also unlucky with officiating.

He added that it’s jinx that was going to happen on the evidence of all that happened in the game against the Togolese.

“We lack luck in scoring goals, this CHAN qualifiers we just don’t have luck. After that second goal, we scored two goals again and the referee disallowed them, it’s just like what God has made, nobody can change it.”