<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Current U23 national team player and IK Start of Norway midfielder, Afeez Aremu, has revealed his plans to help his side return to the top division in the Norwegian league, as they currently are in the lower league after being relegated last season.

Aremu has featured twice so far for the club, and speaking with newsmen, Aremu also added that he is looking for ways to joining another club in one of the top leagues in the world.

“Am looking forward to having a great season with my team IK Start because I have a set a goal for myself, and then am also looking to see if I can move to another top division in Europe”.

“The main focus by the grace of God is also to get the team back to the top division if possible and if not, move to another top club in Europe”.

Aremu would be looking to make his third appearance of the campaign with Start when they welcome Raufoss Football this weekend in the Norwegian OBOS-ligaen