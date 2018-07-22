Flying Eagles midfielder, Afeez Aremu, is happy to have made a scoring debut for the team in their 5-0 bashing of Mauritania in Saturday’s 2019 African Youth Championship second round final qualifying match played at the Agege Stadium Lagos.

An hat trick from Nazifi Yahaya and two other goals from Aremu and Wasiu Alalade secured a 5-0 win for Nigeria in Lagos, and 6-1aggregate win. The first leg ended 1-1 in Mauritania.

“It was a good start and I’m happy to have made a good impact in the game. Scoring was just an icing on the cake,” Aremu said.

“I hope to grow with the team and hopefully, I can help the team qualify for the FIFA U-20 team next year.

The former Akwa United star also tasked the team not to relent on their hard work.

“We really need to do more and I hope we all improve before the tournament in Niger.”

Aremu is expected to depart Nigeria Sunday night back to his base after an eight day break from the Norwegian league.

The 18 year old has scored three goals in 18 league games for Ik Start of Norway since joining the club in February.