Nigeria midfielder Afeez Aremu put up a fine performance as IK Start sealed promotion to the Norwegian Eliteserien despite going to a 4-3 defeat against Lillestrom in the second leg of their playoffs tie on Wednesday night.

IK Start won the contest on away goal rule having won the first leg last week Saturday 2-1.

Aremu played the entire duration of the match and exhibited top performance in the heart of midfield.‬

‪All was lost for IK Start who got relegated to the Division One last season, after they got 4-0 behind before 61 minutes.

But the team from Kristiansand rallied back to score three goals in the last 14 minutes of the game.

Aremu took to the social media to celebrate the feat.

“WHAT A NIGHT I CANT FORGET IN MY LIFE hei Start,” Aremu tweeted.

Aremu scored one goal in 26 league appearances for the club this season.

The other Nigerian at the club, Adeleke Akinyemi featured in only one league game for the club.