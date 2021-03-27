



EFL Championship side Watford have sent a goodwill message to Nigeria ahead of their clash with the Benin Republic.

The Super Eagles take on the Squirrels in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification match billed for Stade Charles De Gaulle.

This encounter will be the sixth time ever the two teams will be squaring up against each other at senior level – with Gernot Rohr’s side coming out victorious in all encounters.

Nonetheless, the Vicarage Road outfit have taken to social media to wish the 2013 African champions luck when they face Michel Dussuyer’s team.

“Good luck, SuperEagles !” the Hornets wrote on Twitter.

Nigeria – who currently lead Group L having garnered eight points from four games – will qualify for Cameroon 2022 should they record a win or pick up a draw in Porto-Novo.

Three days later, they will complete their qualification campaign when they welcome Lesotho to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, in what could turn out to be a dead-rubber affair.





The three-time African kings finished in third place at the Egypt 2019 edition after defeating Tunisia 1-0 in the third-place match, with Odion Ighalo’s third-minute effort settling the encounter at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.

Their best performances in the biennial African football showpiece remains winning the diadem on three occasions – Nigeria 1980, Tunisia 1994 and South Africa 2013.

William Troost-Ekong, who featured in 66 Italian elite division games for Udinese, teamed up with the Vicarage Stadium side on September 29, 2020 – penning a five-year deal with Xisco Munoz’s team for an undisclosed amount.

Two months later, he scored his first goal for Watford in their 3-2 win over Coventry City on November 7, 2020.

After returning from international duties, he is expected to play a key role in Munoz’s men’s push for a place in the English top flight.

Boasting of wins in their last five matches, they host Sheffield Wednesday in their next league outing on April 2 before travelling to Middlesbrough three days later.

Currently, they are second on the Championship table after accruing 75 points from 38 games played so far in the 2020-21 campaign.