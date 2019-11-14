<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerians have expressed displeasure over the quality of television broadcast of Nigeria versus Benin Group L opener of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Wednesday.

Many Nigerians, who took to the social media to complain, lamented that the cameraman found it difficult to focus in the direction of the ball in the first half.

They also faulted the inability of the TV stations that aired the game to show action replays.

Few minutes after the game ended, #ShameOnNTA became one of the trending hashtags on Twitter in Nigerian category.

One of them, @Sopein1 said, “Referee blew the whistle, Nigeria’s commentator did not hear, he just saw movements. So, he said ‘I am believing that’s the end of the match’.”

“This is an absolute disgrace. I’d rather not watch the game,” Wale Agbede added.

“They just exposed themselves to the world and other continents through the shameful live broadcast between Nigeria vs Benin. No wonder they could not show ordinary NPFL,” @dkuti82 said.

@tweetmankind said, “Watching the Super Eagles game doesn’t make me feel like this is 2019, it’s looking like some 1999.”

Billy Ope also tweeted, “According to the match commentary crew, (Alex) Iwobi’s still playing at Arsenal. No replay of the second goal for Nigeria yet. No bar displaying the time played or scoreboard on screen.”

“A smartphone gives better pictures! Just get the angles right! For your information, you did not show the match. You showed grass and stands,” Tony Bekederemo tweeted.