Victor Osimhen netted a brace and also got two assists in a roller coaster game in the 2021 AFCON qualifying match against Lesotho at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru.

It started off nervy for the Eagles who went behind inside 11 minutes after Striker Masoabi Nkoto beat William Troost-Ekong in the air and Daniel Akpeyi in goal to put the host ahead.

But the three times African champions turned up the heat and before the break had responded in kind, through Alex Iwobi (26′) and Samuel Chukwueze (38′).

Osimhen had a hand in both goals, fighting the ball off a defender to set up Iwobi and chipping a fine lob over several defenders to pick out Chukwueze.

Super Eagles Head Coach Gernot Rohr ringed two changes as the second-half wore on, with fatigue setting.

Winger Ahmed Musa replaced goalscorer Chukwueze (66′) and Ramon Azeez came on from Joe Aribo (71′).

Those changes brought extra verve to the Eagles, who took flight with Osimhen latching on a beautiful pass from left-back Ola Aina, to beat the Lesotho goalkeeper.

Rohr made another substitution (78′), bring on Samuel Kalu for Moses Simon, thus using up his allotted changes in the game.

But it’ll seem the visitors weren’t done yet. A quick transition play from defence saw the Lesotho backline instantly under pressure.

Ramon Azeez turning provider for Osimhen, who had been a monster all night and he took the opportunity with aplomb for his second of the game and third in the qualifiers.

There was late drama on the other end when Chidozie Awaziem turned the ball into his own net to gift Lesotho something to smile about after the pounding.

He had earlier escaped at least a caution if not a red card when he appeared to have tugged the shirt of Nkoto, as the Forward ran best him at pace as the last man.

The Referee adjudged the attacking player had dived, but he too escaped a caution.

Sunday’s result thus ensures Nigeria keeps a perfect record from two games and extend their lead in Group L to three points.