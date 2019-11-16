<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lesotho coach Thabo Senong has identified the duo of Victor Osimhen and Joe Aribo as Nigeria’s most dangerous players ahead of Sunday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Setsoto Stadium, Maseru.

The Crocodiles will look to record their first win of the qualifying series following Wednesday’s 1-1 away draw against Sierra Leone in Freetown.

To achieve that, Senong believes his side must find a way of neutralizing Osimhen and Aribo.

He also insists that his side must be at their best to stop the Super Eagles from winning the game.

“Nigeria have very physical and skilful players,” Senong, a former South Africa U-20 coach told Sport Access.

“Osimhen and Aribo have done well at their clubs. Everyone knows them they very dangerous. We have to put an eye on them.”

The Super Eagles top Group L with three points after edging out neighbours Benin 2-1 at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday.