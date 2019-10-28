<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille forward Victor Osimhen has allayed fears he could miss Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against Benin and Lesotho as a result of injury.

Osimhen sustained an abductor injury in Lille’s 3-O home win against Girondis Bordeaux on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was replaced by Loic Remy in 58th minute of the encounter.

The former Wolfsburg of Germany striker took to the social media to provide update on the injury.

”I’m fine, it’s just a minor injury issue, thanks brother,”Osimhen replied centre-back, Kenneth Omeruo who asked a question on the severity of the injury.

Osimhen has scored seven goals and recorded two assists in 11 league games for Lille this season.

The Super Eagles will host neighbours Benin on November 14 in their opening AFCON 2021 qualifying fixture and then face Lesotho in Maseru five days later.