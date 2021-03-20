



Umar Sadiq’s hopes of featuring in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho has been quelled, after his club Almeria announced he will not be honouring the invitation due to coronavirus fears.

The Spanish second division club made this known yesterday in a statement released on their verified Twitter handle.

Sadiq, who has been in brilliant scoring form for Almeria, was looking forward to making his debut for Nigeria after he was included in Gernot Rohr’s 24-man squad for the qualifiers.

But Almeria announced there were fears protocols put in place in the club as a result of COVID-19 may have been flouted, hence their decision to stop Sadiq from travelling for the qualifiers.





”Due to the pandemic crisis that we are experiencing, due to the sars-cov-2 virus (COVID-19) and thoroughly evaluating all the impacts, we believe that the sanitary, security or bureaucratic conditions are not met, so that our player Sadiq Umar present himself to the call-up of the Nigerian national team.

“Therefore, based on article 3.1b of Annex 1 of FIFA RSTP, we have notified the player not to appear at the aforementioned call,” the statement reads.

Sadiq is the latest player that will miss this month’s games after Samuel Kalu (injury) and Moses Simon (travelling restrictions in France over COVID-19) were ruled out.