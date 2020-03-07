<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria born Heart of Midlothian forward Uche Ikpeazu is in celebration mood for following his invitation by Cranes of Uganda ahead of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers.

The 25 year old former Cambridge United ace is born of a Nigerian father and Ugandan mother is ordinarily eligible to play for Nigeria but has chosen to pitch tent with his maternal lineage.

He described his invitation to the Ugandan national team as a dream come true.

“It’s always been a dream to represent my country. I thank God for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to testing myself at international level and hopefully achieving great things with Uganda Cranes,” he tweeted.

Ikpeazu who has been on loan to several clubs including Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Blackpool, moved from Cambridge United to Hearts in 2018.





He has so far made over 40 appearances for Hearts with five goals to his credit.

Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry released his squad ahead of the two legged Afcon clash against South Sudan on March 28 and 31 with Ikpeazu as one of the three new players included in the team.

Aside from Ikpeazu the other two new comers to Cranes camp are Elvis Okello Bwomono who plies his trade with English League One outfit Southend United and Jayden Onen who plays for English Championship side Brentford.

Uganda will host South Sudan at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Saturday, March 28 in the first leg with the return leg to be played three days later at Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum, Sudan.