



Former Nigeria international Taribo West has charged the Nigeria senior national team to bounce back against Sierra Leone in Freetown ahead of the second leg of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sierra Leone after last Friday’s shock draw in Benin city.





West speaking in a chat urged the team to reorganise themselves and try their best possible to get a positive result to make up for the last poor outing at home and also reassure themselves of their ability and the need to make a statement with that when they face the Leone stars.