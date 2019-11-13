<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal has warned the Super Eagles that the Squirrels of Benin Republic will be a difficult opponents when both Nations clash in Wednesday’s Group L 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Lawal, however, urged the Gernot Rohr’s tutored side to get an early goal in order to force the Squirrels out of their shells .

“It is going to be a difficult game but Nigerians are expecting three points. The worst we can get from the match should be a draw. Nigerians will not accept anything less,” Lawal said.

“I think the players know the expectations and are prepared. They have prepared for this in their respective clubs.

“With the young players in our team, I believe Nigeria can deliver. We have to play as a team, not as individuals. We must be more clinical.

“If we score early, we will not have a problem. We should convert our chances even if it is a half chance. We must not be looking for late goals.”

After the Wednesday’s encounter with the Squirrels, Nigeria will travel to Letsoto Stadium to entertain Lesotho in their second Group L match on Sunday.