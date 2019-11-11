<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach Gernot Rohr and his technical crew are expectant as 13 players breezed into Uyo, Akwa Ibom, from their respective clubs to keep a date with the AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic.

Newsmen learnt that Leganes defender, Kenneth Omeruo and Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu, Ola Aina had arrived the camp ahead of Wednesday’s duel and the proposed match against Lesotho.

Both players arrived on Sunday and checked into their hotel rooms, according to a tweet from the Super Eagles official handle.

More promising players are expected to arrive Uyo before the end of today and begin to map out strategies on how to subdue their West African neighbours.

The three-time African champions after playing Benin, are billed to travel to Setsoto Stadium to slug it out with the Crocodiles for their second game in Group L on Sunday.

Rohr has named a strong 23-man squad for the encounters as they hope to kick off their campaign on a high.