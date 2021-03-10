



Former Super Eagles star George Finidi has expressed surprise at the list of players released by the coach of the national team Gernot Rohr.

Citing the invitation of the captain Ahmed Musa as an example, Finidi said players who are not currently playing for their clubs should not be invited ahead of those, who are getting game time and are fit for competitive games.

He admitted that Musa is a quality player who has done a lot for the country, but he should not be on the list on the basis of form or fitness.





Finidi further questioned why Paul Onuachu doesn’t get game time in the national team despite his form for his club, even as he questioned the process of inviting players to the national team without proper scrutiny.

“Coaches should be made to defend their list when they come up with names that are questionable. Coaches should not be left alone.

“They should be made to explain how they arrived at certain decisions on who they invite. Journalists should question the names on the list.”