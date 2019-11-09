<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles and LOSC Lille forward Victor Osimhen has revealed that the barrage of criticisms that he received whilst at German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg motivated him to improve his game.

The former Golden Eaglets ace has scored seven Ligue 1 goals and two more in the UEFA Champions League this term and is expected to play a vital role in Nigeria’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Osimhen told SuperSport via Skype on Saturday, November 9, that he was fortunate to take his chances at the right time.

“I will say it’s the grace of God has been the secret to my form for Lille and all I went through at Wolfsburg has motivated me and inspired me to all I have achieved and I want to keep to the momentum.

“As a striker you have to take your chances. I’m a very positive person and I go into games hoping to score in any situation I find myself. I look forward to at least three opportunities and slot them in,” noted Osimhen, who is expected to sit out the November 22 clash against Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint Germain.

“It is because we have the international break coming up after the game against Metz that’s why. I have accumulated three yellow cards but the PSG match comes after the international break,” he said.

Speaking further, Osimhen took out to time to explain how it feels being Super Eagles first choice forward after the retirement of Odion Ighalo.

“I say a very big thank to you to Odion Ighalo. I never knew he was going to retire. He gave me some useful tips on how to improve my game while we were at the Africa Cup of Nations,” Osimhen noted.

“And also I have been working with the coach and he knows the kind of qualities that I possess and he feels that I will fit into his philosophy of the game.

“The coach has the luxury of also picking Paul Onuachu and Peter Olayinka so if I’m not there these guys will carry on with the job. In all, I want to carry on doing well for my club and the national team.

“The game against Benin and Lesotho, the boys are ready. You can see that everybody is in top form. And our captain Ahmed Musa is back from an injury so we’re going to give our all and go for the three points,” he summed up.

The Super Eagles camp will in Uyo will come alive on Monday, November 11, ahead of their 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin on November 14 at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium before facing Lesotho’s Crocodiles four days later away from home.