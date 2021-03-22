



The Super Eagles camp in Lagos is already bubbling with some early arrivals ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifying matches against the Benin Republic and Lesotho.

According to the updates from the Super Eagles official Twitter handle, six of the invited players for the March 27 and 30 games are already in town with a handful more expected on Monday.

The national team captain, Ahmed Musa is among the early birds along with the England-based trio of William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, and Semi Ajayi.

The Galatasary duo of Henry Onyekuru, as well as Oghenekaro Etebo, have also arrived at the Super Eagles camp in Lagos ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Benin and Lesotho.





More players are expected to arrive at the team’s camp on Monday as they look to begin preparations for the qualifiers.

Coach Gernot Rohr originally invited 24 players for these two games in Porto Novo and Lagos. The Franco-German has, however, had to make some changes in his original roster.

The Super Eagles are currently top of Group L with eight points, one ahead of the Squirrels of Benin while the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone have three points and Lesotho two.

Though coach Genort Rohr’s men need just a point to seal their place in Cameroon, it is expected they would get more in the two games against the Squirrels as well as the Crocodiles.