



Super Eagles land in Porto Novo via boat ahead of their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Benin Republic on Saturday evening.

Gernot Rohr’s men depart Eko Hotel and Suites in Victory Island on Friday morning through Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) boat jetty in Ikoyi.

A Super Eagles Instagram handle Friday morning showed photos of the players and officials leaving their hotel in Lagos State to Benin Republic.





The three-time African champions had defeated Benin 2-1 in the reverse fixture of the match played in Nigeria back in November 2019.

After Saturday’s encounter, the team will return to Nigeria to face Lesotho in another AFCON qualifier on Tuesday in Lagos State.

Rohr’s men are top of Group L standings after four games in which they have amassed eight points with their neighbours trailing them by just a point.