Nigeria’s Super Eagles are expected to storm Maseru, Moshoeshoe International Airport on Friday through a chartered flight to keep a date with Lesotho in the AFCON 2021 qualifiers on Sunday.

Although, the football officials are keeping the name of the airline to fly the team to their chest, the players are ready to give their best and shock the host nation in front of their teeming fans.

Super Eagles came through a tough test against Benin as they had to recover from a goal deficit to win the match.

Thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu.

Lesotho started their 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw away from home against Sierra Leone in a match played in an empty stadium due to crowd incidents at a previous Sierra Leone international match.

Meanwhile, The Likuena technical team has been extremely cautious about the team’s preparations for the match against Nigeria The side will host the Eagles at Setsoto Stadium on Sunday.

Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) information officer Mikia Kalati said the technical team has been very cautious in its preparations and will not take chances against Nigeria.