



Benin Republic forward, Razak Omotoyossi says he’s optimistic the team will defeat the Super Eagles 2-0 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The last time the two teams met, Nigeria triumphed 2-1 over the Squirrels at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Currently, the three-time AFCON champions are top of Group L on Eight points while Benin sit second on seven points.





However, in an interview with Footballlive, Omotoyossi said that they are battle-ready to defeat the Super Eagles at home.

“I believe Benin will win 2-0, but you must tell Mr. Musa (Ahmed) to prepare the team, as the captain,” said Omotoyossi.

“Nigeria won the reverse fixture, the Super Eagles picking up a 2-1 victory in Uyo.

“It’ll be my dream to play for a bigger team and move to a team where I can play even in in the European competition.”