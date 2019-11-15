<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles proposed plan to depart Nigeria for Lesotho on Friday, November 15, for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group L cracker against Lesotho in Maseru was postponed due to sporting reasons.

According to Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, the NFF intends to monitor the team’s ability to play under a high-altitude with little difficulty.

Interestingly, the Eagles were expected to fly out to the Southern Africa nation on Friday, November 15, the Eagles will now depart the country on a chartered flight, on the eve of the match.

“It’s an advantage for us. We could go early and start a long and unending process to acclimatize with the high-altitude or get there in a short while, get to work and be done before the high-altitude effects get to the players.

“But the change in travel plans is about getting there before high-altitude effects kick in, and don’t forget we’re also going to be playing on an artificial surface against a side that is used to every condition we’ll be playing in.

“So, it’s great thinking by the NFF that is also ensuring the team go by chartered flight and we can control the timing and all whatnot,” Ibitoye was quoted as saying.

“The team will travel quite early tomorrow before the break of day,” he submitted.