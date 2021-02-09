



Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu has advised the technical adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr to focus on the team’s goalkeeping department ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho respectively.

The senior national team has not been able to find a reliable number one goalkeeper for the team since the retirement of Vincent Enyeama and Carl Ikeme who abruptly retired due to leukemia.

Although Francis Uzoho has shown a glimpse of his capability, injury against Brazil in an international friendly game has kept him out of the team for months now.

Having tried the likes of Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye, and Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the goalkeeping role, there are concerns the team may be far from having a safe hand to man the goalpost.





Reacting to this development, Shorunmu told newsmen that Rohr must concentrate on this department.

He said that the team may be exposed against Benin and Lesotho if the goalkeepers are not well drilled for the big task.

“There is no doubt that the current Super Eagles squad is blessed with young talents. But I am more concerned about the goalkeeping department where I believe the likes of Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye, and Ikechukwu Ezenwa are yet to convince Nigerians.

“At this point, our attention should not only be on the attack or midfield but the goalkeeping role where I think we should have gotten a reliable one for any game.

“Rohr must decide on who becomes his number one and work critically with him to help him maintain a top shape ahead of our clash against Benin and Lesotho in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Match 22 and 30 respectively.”