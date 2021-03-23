Amaju Melvin Pinnick, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, has restated his backing for embattled head coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr despite increasing calls for the immediate dismissal of the German.

Super Eagles heard coach Gernot Rohr has opened up his decision to invite three local players for the side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Benin and Lesotho.

Rohr originally named Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble in his 23-man squad for the qualifiers , but was later forced to hand late call-ups to Anayo Iwuala and Adeleke Adekunle after some foreign-based stars pulled out of the game.


“I was prepared, I didn’t just pick them out of the blues. We knew we could have players pulling out,” the coach told reporters on Tuesday.

“I spoke with a few coaches in Nigeria (Salisu Yusuf, Imama Amapakabo and Paul Aigbogun).

“I have been following the NPFL games on TV and I saw the CAF game in Port Harcourt.

“It wasn’t my decision alone, the domestic coaches had input in the invitation of the three players (Noble, Anayo & Adeleke).”

