



Super Eagles heard coach Gernot Rohr has opened up his decision to invite three local players for the side’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Benin and Lesotho.

Rohr originally named Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble in his 23-man squad for the qualifiers , but was later forced to hand late call-ups to Anayo Iwuala and Adeleke Adekunle after some foreign-based stars pulled out of the game.





“I was prepared, I didn’t just pick them out of the blues. We knew we could have players pulling out,” the coach told reporters on Tuesday.

“I spoke with a few coaches in Nigeria (Salisu Yusuf, Imama Amapakabo and Paul Aigbogun).

“I have been following the NPFL games on TV and I saw the CAF game in Port Harcourt.

“It wasn’t my decision alone, the domestic coaches had input in the invitation of the three players (Noble, Anayo & Adeleke).”