



Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph says there is no better for the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to believe in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players if not now going by the withdrawal of the foreign base players from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

The recent Covid-19 travel ban in Europe has affected the release of some key players to the Super Eagles camp due to fears of losing them for more than two weeks on quarantine.

Already, Kenneth Omeruo, Simone Moses, and Sadiq Umar have confirmed that won’t be released by their clubs for the crucial games slated for March 27 and 30 respectively.

Reacting to this development, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told newsmen that Rohr has done the right thing by inviting players from the domestic league as replacements for the foreign-based players.





He urged the players to take advantage of the rare opportunities extended to them if they are handed the shirt to face Benin and Lesotho.

“I must confess to you that I am really worried about the withdrawal of our foreign-based players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

“We have just a few days to a match that may decide the fate of the Super Eagles considering the fact that we must not drop three points against Benin in Porto-Novo. But then I am happy that the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has looked inward to invited the domestic players as a replacement for the foreign-based players that won’t be part of the two games.

“This is not the team to start extending an invitation to other foreign-based players when you are not too sure their clubs will release them. However, I just hope the NPFL players will capitalize on this rare opportunity to make a big statement to Rohr.”