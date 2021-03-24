



Journalists and football fans have been barred from Super Eagles training as the team intensify preparation for Saturday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against Benin Republic.

The team’s first training session on Tuesday was opened to the media and fans, but they will now train behind closed doors.





All the 24 invited players are now in camp following Kelechi Iheanacho’s arrival on Tuesday’s morning.

The players and their officials will depart Lagos for Cotonou on Friday morning.

Nigeria lead the qualifying group with eight points, while Benin are a point behind.