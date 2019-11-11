<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles players are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Monday (today) ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Benin Republic in Uyo.

Samuel Kalu and Kenneth Omerou arrived on Sunday.

Nigeria open their campaign for a place in Cameroon 2021 by welcoming the Squirrels of Benin Republic to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Wednesday.

After the Benin clash, the team will fly to Maseru on Friday for the Day Two clash against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Maseru-Setsoto Stadium on Sunday.

Nigeria welcome back skipper Ahmed Musa from injury, with defenders Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu and Bryan Idowu, as well as midfielder Mikel Agu.

France-based utility player Kalu also returns after missing the prestige friendly against Brazil.

Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is called for the first time since the 2019 AFCON in Egypt – first choice Francis Uzoho is out for several months after his horrific injury against Brazil.

Senegalese official Issa Sy has been appointed by CAF for the qualifying match between Nigeria and Benin Republic in Uyo.

Sy will be assisted by compatriots Nouha Bangoura (assistant referee one), El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye (assistant referee two) and Fatou Thioune (fourth official).