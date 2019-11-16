<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Super Eagles have arrived in Maseru for Sunday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

The players and their officials left the Akwa Ibom Airport, Uyo in the early hours of Saturday and arrived the Moshoeshoe I International Airport, Maseru in the afternoon.

“We have arrived in Maseru. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #LESNGA,” reads a Tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Super Eagles.

Gernot Rohr’s charges edged out the Squiirels of Benin 2-1 In their first match of the 2021 AFCON qualifying Group L on Wednesday at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium , Uyo.

Lesotho forced Sierra Leone to a 1-1 draw in Freetown, in their first game.

Sunday’s game will take place at the Setsoto Stadium, Maseru.