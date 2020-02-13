<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sierra Leone head coach Sellas Tetteh has announced a provisional list of 43 players to commence preparations for next month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Sierra Leone will face Nigeria on March 23 with the reverse fixture to be played in Freetown.

Nigeria tops Group L with six points while Sierra Leone are bottom with just one point from their opening two games.





According to a report, East End Lions FC and FC Kallon – clubs in the Sierra Leonean’s topflight division have eight players each, the highest number.

Meanwhile, Musa Kamara has been recalled to the squad after serving a two-match suspension for disciplinary issues.

The players were drawn from all 14 clubs in the league.

The list will be pruned down by Tetteh in the coming week when the list of the overseas-based players will be announced.