



The Delta Police Command has assured the public of adequate security of lives and property before, during, and after the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and the International friendly in Asaba.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, gave the assurance in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the AFCON qualifier against Seychelles would hold on March 22 at the Stephen Keshi Township Stadium in Asaba and the friendly encounter against the Pharaohs of Egypt on March 26.

Describing Delta as a peaceful State, the commissioner urged parents and guardians to warn their children against any act capable of breaching the existing peace.

Adeleke said: “In view of the forthcoming AFCON qualifier and International friendly matches billed to take place at Stephen Keshi Township Stadium on March 22 and March 26 respectively, the command is expecting visitors from other African countries especially, Seychelles and Egypt.

“It is therefore expected that we extend to them our warm hospitality which Nigeria is known for during their stay as they will be lodging in hotels, and visiting other places of importance.

“Operation order has been drawn-up and well-trained security personnel have been deployed to all the nooks and crannies of the state. Escorts have been provided for the players and officials.

“The deployed personnel have been briefed on the rules of engagement and professional code of conduct, in line with international best practices in the discharge of their duties to ensure a hitch-free fiesta.”

The commissioner, however, advised the people of Delta to be security conscious and report any form of criminal activities to the police or other security agencies nearest to them.