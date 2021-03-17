



Paul Onuachu has been a call-up as replacement for Moses Simon by Nigeria for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Gernot Rohr’s side will come up against the Squiirels at the Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto-Novo on Saturday, March 27 before facing the Crocodiles three days later at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Onuachu initiallly made the standby list of seven players despite his impressive form in the Belgian Pro League for KRC Genk this season.





The 26-year-old has so far scored 27 goals and provided two assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Smurfs.

Simon has been ruled out of the game following COVID restriction protocols with players coming from France.

“Following the uncertainty regarding the availability of players based in France [due to COVID 19 laws guiding the country], Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has extended an invitation to KRC Genk striker Paul Onuachu. Henry Onyekuru was earlier called up to replace injured Samuel Kalu,” reads a tweet on the NFF Twitter handle.