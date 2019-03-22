



Odion Ighalo will lead the Super Eagles attack in today’s (Friday) dead rubber 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Pirates of Seychelles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Ighalo who missed Nigeria’s last game in the qualifiers against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa last year due to injury is favoured to start ahead of new invitee Paul Onuachu of Danish side, FC Midtjylland.

The Shanghai Shenhua of China striker is tied on six goals with Burundi forward Fiston Abdulrazak, while Comoros Fardou Ben Nabouhane is on five goals.

Young goalkeeper Francis Uzoho will keep his place in goal, while Leon Balogun will have to make do with a place on the bench with Kenneth Omeruo expected to pair William Troost-Ekong in central defence.

Jamilu Collins will retain his position at left-back with Shehu Abdullahi operating from the right-back position.

The duo of Wilfred Ndidi who missed the last game against South Africa due to suspension Oghenekaro Etebo and Alex Iwobi will take charge of midfield duties.

Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia winger Ahmed Musa who is expected to lead the team in absence of John Mikel Obi and Henry Onyekuru will join Ighalo up front.

The Super Eagles are already through to AFCON 2019 following a 1-1 draw against South Africa in their last game.

Seychelles have managed to pick up just 1 point in the qualifying series.

HOW SUPER EAGLES WILL LINE-UP VS SEYCHELLES

Goalkeeper: Francis Uzoho

Defenders: Shehu Abdullahi, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Jamiu Collins

Midfielders: Oghenkaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi

Strikers: Henry Onyekuru, Ahmed Musa, Odion Ighalo