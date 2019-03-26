<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo celebrated his goalscoring feat in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with his teammates ahead of their friendly game against Egypt.

Ighalo ended the qualification series as the highest goalscorer with seven goals in six matches ahead of Burundi striker Abdul Razak who notched six goals.

The forward was among the goals as the Super Eagles rounded up their qualifiers with a 3-1 victory over Seychelles on Friday.

On Monday night before their match against the Pharaohs in Asaba, the 29-year-old alongside the rest squad made merry and marked the personal record with a specially made cake.