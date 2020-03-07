<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu has earned his first international call-up from Uganda.

He is in coach Johnny McKinstry’s squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against South Sudan later this month.

Ikpeazu, 25, was born in England but qualifies for Uganda through his mother.

He is also eligible for Nigeria through his father but McKinstry, a Northern Irishman, has moved to cap him.





Uganda face South Sudan at home in Kampala on Saturday, March 28, and then travel to the Omdurman-El Hilal Stadium in Khartoum for the reverse three days later.

They are currently top of Group B in the qualifiers, with the finals scheduled to take place in Cameroon in 2021.

Ikpeazu earned his international recognition despite being out of favour at Hearts.

He was not included in the 18-man matchday squad for any of the club’s last two matches against Rangers and Hibs.