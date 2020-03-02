<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Indomitable Lions of Cameroon head coach Antonio Conceicao has named Nigeria-born forward John Mary Uzuegbunam in his 33-man squad for this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures again Mozambique.

Uzuegbunam, who was born in Anambra State, South East, Nigeria earned his first invitation as replacement for injured Stephane Bahoken last November.





The 26-year-old, who plays for Chinese Super League club, Shenzhen will be looking to make his debut for the former African champions later this month.

Uzuegbunam featured for the Cameroon U20 side in 2011.

The 33-man team comprises four goalkeepers, 11 defenders, eight midfielders and 10 forwards.

The Indomitable Lions are second in Group F, level on four points with their Southern African opponents who hold a superior goal difference.