There are indications that lack of new template for bonus payment may have prevented the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) from paying the winning bonuses for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

NFF Technical Director, Bitrus Bewarang, said in a release by the federation : “We (NFF) did not pay any bonus for the 2021 AFCON qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho because we are in the process of negotiating with the players on a new template of bonus payments based on performance after qualification for championships. This is still being discussed.”

He added: “The NFF is very much alive to its responsibilities but will not tolerate disrespect for the body and Nigeria by anyone. NFF can never be happy owing coaches in its employ which is the reason why the present administration took the unprecedented step of putting in place a sponsor specifically to pay coaches’ salaries. Last week, we paid all the national team coaches and we are putting in place mechanism to ensure we don’t owe them going forward. We commend AITEO for its belief in the NFF and for always making funds available to pay the coaches.”

Bewarang also expressed appreciation to partners and sponsors of the federation for their commitment.