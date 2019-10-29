<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice chairman of the NFF Technical committee Rabiu Sharif Inuwa has expressed optimism on the ability of the Nigeria national team to perform as they expect a lot from the team like many Nigerians and equally aware the technical committee is also another that get under the radar too.

Inuwa looking forward to next month’s commencement of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers for Nigeria against Benin republic said the team will perform with the support of Nigerians too.

“We’re expecting a lot from them, and from our side People are expecting a lot and with their support we will do more than what we are doing now, even the team will perform more than what they are performing now.”