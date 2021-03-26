



Confederation of African Football has appointed officials from Morocco to superintend the game, with Rédouane Jiyed, a 42–year old who became an international referee in 2009 and currently one of the highest-rated referees in Africa, dictating the tune.





He will be assisted by Lahsen Azgaou (assistant referee 1), Mostafa Akarkad (assistant referee 2) and Samir Guezzaz (fourth official) – all Moroccans.

The match commissioner is Yameogo David and Ghanaian Julius Ben Emunah is the security officer.