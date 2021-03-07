



Egypt coach Hossam El-Badry has invited Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and five other players based abroad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros.

This is according to a social media post by the Egyptian Football Association on Sunday.

Also included in the list are Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, Olympiacos striker Ahmed Hassan Kouka, Aston Villa’s Mahmoud Trezeguet, Al-Ittihad centre-back Ahmed Hegazi and new Galatasaray signing Mostafa Mohamed.

The North African country are scheduled to battle the Harambee Stars in Nairobi on March 25 before hosting Comoros for their final qualifying fixture four days later.

Egypt lead Group G with a superior goal difference as they are level on eight points with second-placed Comoros.

Kenya, however, are third on the table with three points after four games and fourth-placed Togo are already eliminated after picking up just one point from the same number of matches.





Players in the Egyptian Premier League are expected to fill up El-Badry’s 23-man squad in the coming days.

Last month, the Egyptian FA confirmed the decision to uphold its ban on the signings of foreign goalkeepers across the domestic leagues while the Premier League clubs are only able to register a maximum of five foreign players for the current campaign.

“The Federation decided to continue not to allow foreign goalkeepers in any club in any of the different departments,” the statement read.

“As for the registration procedures and instructions for the new season, the Egyptian Football Association decided that each team will be able to register 30 players in all divisions.

“In the Premier League — the first division league — every club will be allowed to register up to five foreign players, while Palestinian players would be treated as Egyptians with a maximum of only one Palestinian player for every club.”