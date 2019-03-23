<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Seychelles head coach Gavin Jeanne says his side took pleasure in playing against three-time African Cup of Nations winners, the Super Eagles of Nigeria away from home.

The Pirates ended their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a disappointing note following a 3-1 loss to the Super Eagles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Friday.

They finished in last position in Group E with just a solitary point with one draw and five defeats from six games.

Odion Ighalo scored to give Nigeria the lead three minutes after the half hour mark, but Melaine Rody drew Seychelles level eight minutes later.

Henry Onyekuru, making his first official start for the Super Eagles, restored Nigeria’s lead with a cool header seven minutes into the second half.

Moses Simon came off the substitutes bench five minute from time to seal the win with a fierce shot inside the box.

“We really enjoyed our stay in Nigeria because it was a different experience for us. We were not expected to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations. It was just for the experience. We never had any chance right from the start,” Jeanne told reporters after the game.

“We are just 75,000 people and Nigeria and others in our group have their population in millons.”

Nigeria will now shift their focus to their friendly game against Egypt on Tuesday in preparation for the African Cup of Nations tournament in June.