CD Leganes of Spain defender Kenneth Omeruo is delighted with the competition for places in the Super Eagles squad ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Republic of Benin on Wednesday.

In the absence of Omeruo, West Bromwich Albion defender Ajayi paired Williams Troost-Ekong in the heart of Super Eagles defense against Ukraine and Brazil back in September and October.

Ajayi is also enjoying a good form with West Bromich Albion in the English Champinshiop ans many believed he player has done enough to keep his spot in the Super Eagles line up ahead of Omeruo.

However, Omeruo has now explained that he’s not under pressure to reclaim his position, but believe the competition between the duo is good for the team.

”Of course, the competition is always welcome, the important thing is we have quality players that can replace anybody at any time,” Omeruo told the media.

“Semi has been part of the team even before Afcon, so he’s someone that we know, we have trained together.

”Everyone can see he’s doing very well in his club as well so it is a good thing for the country, for the club to have more than two, three players in the position, the challenge is always good.” He said.