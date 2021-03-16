



Former Nigerian midfielder Garba Lawal has urged the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to lead the team’s attack against the Squirrels of Benin and Crocodile of Lesotho in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Lawal made this assertion on the back of Iheanacho’s impressive hattrick in Leicester City’s 5-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League at the weekend.

However, in a chat with a national daily, the former Atlanta Olympic gold medal stated that Iheanacho’s clinical attitude in front of the goal could be the best answer the team needs against Benin and Lesotho.





“Every manager wants to see his players playing week-in-week-out and most especially the strikers scoring goals. Now, I believe it’s a headache for the coach to bench someone that is scoring week-in-week-out and put someone that’s off and on, that’s the reality, football is practical,” Lawal said.

“I’ve always had confidence in him (Iheanacho) because I knew he is always clinical and scores a lot of goals. I always like him as a striker. Sometimes he is lazy in the game, but once he has that half chance, he converts it and that’s all what you need as a striker.”