<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles and Heartland FC Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa has disclosed his readiness for next month’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The Rohr-led Super Eagles team will be up against the Sierra Leonians on the 19th of March at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

In a chat, Ezenwa said his current form is his major source of motivation ahead of the qualifying clash with Sierra Leone.





“Six clean sheets out of Ten matches is unbelievable, It gives me a lot of confidence going into the National team camp”, he said.

“I know it’s not always easy, but it is always great to go into the Super Eagles camp while in top form, the former Kastina United goalie added.

The Super Eagles are top of their group with six points in two matches.