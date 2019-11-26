<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Ike Shorunmu has declared that Gernot Rohr’s side deserves commendation for a decent start to the AFCON 2021 qualifiers after claiming two wins in two games to claim top spot in Group L log.

Speaking with a Lagos-based radio station, Ike Shorunmu stressed that the round leather game is changing and all that counts is the final result of a game irrespective of any other criteria.

The former Besiktas shot-stopper warned that talks of conceding cheap goals shouldn’t take away the team’s credit for scoring goals and winning games.

“The game now is changing and the trend too, now the fans want goals scored by their teams and again too the teams don’t like to concede.

“We need to give them a little bit credit to the teams too because it’s not that easy for you to play a game of 90 minutes and not commit a mistake but the most important thing is that they are winning,” Shorunmu submitted.