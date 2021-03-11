



Former Nigerian striker Mutiu Adepoju believes the list of players invited by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is good enough to pick the necessary points against Benin and Lesotho in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Recall that on Tuesday, Rohr released a 24-man squad that will face Benin on March 27 and Lesotho on March 30 with notable names such as Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze, Troost Ekong, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo to mention a few, for the make or mar encounters.

Nigeria are currently top of Group L on 8 points and will be aiming to pick the maximum point against a Benin side that sit second on 7 Points in Porto-Novo.

In a chat, the ‘Headmaster’ as he was fondly known during his playing days said that Rohr and the team deserved total support from Nigerians for them to do well in the two games.





He insisted that a few of the players who deserved to be invited but are omitted from the list would get their chances in the subsequent games.

“At this point in time, I don’t think the team needs distraction considering the fact that they need total focus ahead of the two crucial games against Benin and Lesotho.

“The Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has invited a 24-man squad capable of getting the right results against Benin and Lesotho if the right motivation is accorded to them. Yes, there are some players that should have been on this list released by Rohr based on their performance in their respective clubs in Europe but are not on this list.

“However, I am sure the gaffer has taken note of them and will definitely invite them in subsequent games. What we need right now is the total support of Nigerians and the players who have been omitted from the list to pray for the success of the team against Benin and Lesotho.”