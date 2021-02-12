



Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr visited the Teslim Balogun Stadium for inspection ahead of Nigeria’s final Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers next month.

Earlier today, I welcomed NFF VP Seyi Akinwunmi & Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr to Lagos on an inspection visit to the Teslim Balogun as we work towards bringing the Super Eagles back home to Lagos. #LagosSportsIsBack pic.twitter.com/A0PaNJMZzO — Sola Aiyepeku (@solaiyeps) February 12, 2021



Nigeria is expected to play Lesotho in their last qualifying game for next year’s Afcon and are set to play in Lagos for the first time since 2004.

The German tactician was accompanied by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) vice-president, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, and Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku.

Nigeria play their final two Group L qualifiers next month with the Super Eagles taking on the Benin Republic in their penultimate game, according to the Soccernet report.

Following the clash against the Squirrels, the Super Eagles will host the Crocodiles in Lagos. Gernot Rohr’s men currently lead the group with eight points from four games and need just a point from their final two games to seal qualification.