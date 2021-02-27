



Gernot Rohr will release the list of Super Eagles players next week ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Three-time African Champions take on Squirrels in Port Novo on March 25 before hosting Crocodile in their final qualifier on March 30 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

According to Completes Sport claim that a close source to the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), where it revealed that the list may arrive next week with governing board ensures that the best players are selected by Rohr for the double clash.





“We’re still expecting the list of players from Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr. Like you know, Nigeria will face Benin on March 22 before confronting Lesotho on March 30 in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“We don’t want to leave any stone unturned because the team must qualify for the tournament. It will be a collective effort because we don’t want to give Nigerians any excuses.

“We must invite our best players for the two games and ensure that the players are well motivated to also give out their best.”

Nigeria is top of Group L on eight points from four games while Benin is second on seven points.

The clash in Benin may decide the fate of both nations as they hope to qualify for the tournament in next year in Cameroon.